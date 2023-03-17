Home

Leopard kills and drags away pet dog in Pune Horrifying Video Went Viral – Watch Video

A leopard killed and took away a pet dog belonging to a farmer at Nere village near the Hinjewadi IT Park on the night of March 15. The attack was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the farmer’s house. The dog was tied to a leash out in the verandah.