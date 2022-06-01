Prayagraj:
A video from Prayagraj has gone viral on Internet. In this video a girl climbed the Yamuna bridge to commit suicide. She can be seen sitting on the edge of the railing. People are trying to convince her to not commit suicide. According to reports she was upset from her family. Suddenly a boy comes from behind and saved her. People are praising this guy. This high voltage drama happened on Naini bridge in Prayagraj.