A video of a leopard hit by a car has gone viral on internet. The leopard was hit by a car on a busy highway. This video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on twitter. In this video the leopard is stuck dangerously on the front portion of the car. The leopard escaped the scenario after freeing itself. The leopard was hurt and scared. He managed to free himself. This video has more than 14k views. People are shocked and angry after watching this video.