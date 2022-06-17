A heart-wrenching video is in the news these days. The video has gone viral on Internet. In this video a water tanker ran over people standing on the road. 5 People were seriously injured in this incident. This accident took place Khan Sabji Mandi area in Badarpur, Delhi. The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV Camera. In this video a Delhi Jal Board tanker can be seen entering the busy market area and hitting the people standing on the road. The tanker also bounced into several vegetable carts. Many people rushed to save their lives. According to the reports a complaint has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). The owner of the tanker has been arrested. But the driver is still on the run.