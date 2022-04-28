Viral Video:
A new video from a railway station has gone viral on internet. In this video 3 girls entered a train compartment. Suddenly the train started to move. These 3 girls jumped off the moving train one by one. Home guard Altaf Shaikh reacted actively to the incident and saved the girls. This video is from Jogeshwari station in Mumbai. This video was shared on Twitter by Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police (Railways), Mumbai. This video on internet has left people stunned. This video has more than 16k views.