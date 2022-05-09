A video of IndiGo passenger has gone viral on the internet. The video was posted on Facebook by a passenger named Manisha Gupta. This incident took place at Ranchi airport. In this video a specially abled child was denied to board a flight. Several passengers can be seen arguing with the IndiGo ground employee, requesting to speak with a senior administrator. A child can be seen sitting on a wheelchair. Ground staff was also asked to talk to the airport doctors to take a call on this. Other passengers showed full support to the child and his parents. According to Manisha, the staff had made up his mind of not allowing the special child to board. According to IndiGo the child “could not board the flight…as he was in a state of panic”. Airport director Vinod Sharma and his team is looking into this matter.