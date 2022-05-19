A head-on bus collision between buses was caught on CCTV camera. This video from Tamil Nadu has gone viral on internet. In this video a bus driver is driving the bus. Suddenly another private bus collided with this bus. The bus driver was thrown out of his seat. The front portion of the bus was entirely smashed. This incident took place in salem district. 30 to 40 passengers were injured. Among injured people 12 were college students. The victims were admitted to private and government hospitals. People are shocked after watching this terrible video.