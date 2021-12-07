Vishal Garg CEO of Better.com fires 900 Employees from India Over a Zoom Call | Better.com CEO and Founder Vishal Garg fired 900 Employees from his company in India and United States. This happened just over a Zoom call. On December 1 Vishal Garg zoom call had gone viral on social media. He is also the founding partner of One Zero Capital, an investment holding company. In this video call CEO was seen announcing his decision to the employees. One of the employees recorded this meeting on her mobile and uploaded on YouTube. Social media users are destressed over CEO’S decision. Watch video to know more in detail.Also Read - Brutal Mass Firing: This CEO Terminated Over 900 Employees in US & India On a Zoom Call | Watch