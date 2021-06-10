Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Video Review: The Redmi Note 10S is a slightly powerful version than Redmi Note 10 and was launched in March this year. This new device starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant and comes with key features like a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 6GB RAM, MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. Watch this video, to know our experience of the Redmi Note 10S and we will let you know if this is the phone you should get under Rs. 15,000 or not. Also Read - LED TVs Are Not Expensive Anymore! List of Smart TVs With 4K Screens That You Can Buy

