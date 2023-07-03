Home

Showstopper in Scarlet: Shilpa Shetty Rocks a Red Cut-Out Dress, Flaunting Her Perfect Figure!

Actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty was spotted at Goregaon Film City recently.She caught everyone’s attention with her stunning red outfit as she made her way to the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent’.Shilpa’s dress featured a thigh-high slit, a one-shoulder sleeve with an extended frill, and a cut-out design on her abs, accentuating her toned physique.Completing her look with a high bun and high purple heels, she posed for the paparazzi with a radiant smile and thanked them before heading for the shoot.