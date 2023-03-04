Shraddha Kapoor Celebrated Birthday With Fans And Media, Fans Cheer, ‘Happy Birthday Dear Shraddha’ | Watch Video
Shraddha Kapoor cut cake and also enjoyed vada pav as she celebrated her birthday Fans and media sang birthday song for the actress.
Shraddha Kapoor birthday: Shraddha Kapoor, one of the most loved actresses in the B-town, celebrated her birthday with media and fans. She cut cake and also enjoyed vada pav as she celebrated her birthday Fans and media sang birthday song for the actress. Apart from her birthday celebrations, Shraddha is promoting her upcoming movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Ranbir Kapoor.
Also Read:
- Saif Ali Khan Mocks Paparazzi Following Him And Kareena Kapoor To Their House: 'Humare Bedroom me Aajaiye'
- 'Too Lazy to Even Have Sex'! Kangana Ranaut Bashes Gen Z Kids Left, Right And Centre in Insta Story
- TAJ: Divided By Blood Twitter Review: Naseeruddin Shah's Epic-Drama on Dark Side of Mughals Hailed by Netizens - Check Reactions
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.