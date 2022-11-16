Shraddha Murder Case: Dexter Show Inspired Accused Aftab Amin To Commit Crime, Know All About The Show
Reportedly, this scene from Dexter, showing cold storage unit being used as a classic means to store the body parts of the murdered could have inspired the real-life crime as it was evident during the investigation procedure that Aftab had bought a fridge to store chopped body parts of Shraddha.
Shraddha Murder Case Video: Delhi Police solved a six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner Shraddha, chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing of them at different places in and around the national capital, Delhi. The accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla revealed to the police that he watched many crime movies and web series including ‘Dexter’ before committing the heinous crime. Watch video to know all about the Dexter show and the incidents that inspired him while committing the crime.
Also Read:
- Shahrukh Khan Spotted In Stylish Black Glasses, Virat and Anushka gives 'couple goals’ As They Twin In White | Watch Video
- Shubhman Gill Confesses His Love For Sara Ali Khan As He Says ‘Sara Di Sara Sach’ | Watch Video
- Entertainment: Top 5 Shows And Films On Same-Sex Marriage That Created A Buzz Among Audiences | Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.