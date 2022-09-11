The bold and beautiful actress Shriya Saran is amongst the few versatile actresses who have won millions of hearts with her wonderful acting on screen. She has appeared in some great films like drishyam, Shivaji, awarapan etc. Well, apart from being an outstanding actress, Shriya is a style diva too. Shriya keeps garnering headlines for her amazing fashion sense and her boldness as well. The Drishyam actress has posted some really gorgeous pictures on her Instagram that has left her fans speechless. In this video, we will take a look at some of the hottest and boldest pictures of Shriya Saran that raised the internet’s temperature. Watch video.

