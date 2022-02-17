Actor Shruti Haasan is back on screen with her new series titled Bestseller in which she plays the role of an aspiring writer. The trailer of the show featured Shruti in an intense role, as a girl who’s working with an agenda and planning her every move quite strategically. In an interview with india.com, Shruti speaks about the same intensity and how she loves to play such roles which are different from the usual glamorous ones.Also Read - Yami Gautam on Being Skin-Shamed For Having Keratosis Pilaris: Am Used to People Saying 'Let's Conceal it, Let's Airbrush it' | Exclusive

Shruti also speaks about her personal life choices and how she analysed the need to take a break and start afresh. The actor says she was told that she shouldn't take a break or go on a sabbatical at this time but she knew what she was going through in life and how she switched back positively after that stage. She reveals that her father, actor and politician Kamal Haasan is a big OTT fan and keeps a tab on most of the shows and films releasing on the digital platform. Watch the full interview here: