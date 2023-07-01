Home

Shruti Haasan Sets The Runway Ablaze With Her Boyfriend In Stylish Airport Look!

Shruti Haasan is someone who we can’t predict under one label. She’s beautiful, sassy, cool, witty, etc., She is one of the pretty faces whom we know through all these years. She is also one of those rare actresses who works in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language movies without any breaks. Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, often entertain fans with their crazy and adorable pictures and videos. Even this time the couple’s video went viral where they have been seen being cozy with her boyfriend in front of paps. They both look adorable together.