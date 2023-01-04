Top Recommended Stories
Shubman Gill To Pankaj Dharmani… Who Are 100th Cap Holders In Different Formats Of Cricket – Watch Video
VIDEO: Punjabi hitter Shubman Gill is now the 100th Indian to play for India in T20 international matches.
Cricket: With his debut against Sri Lanka in the first T20I encounter on Tuesday, Shubman Gill has entered the annals of Indian cricket. Nearly four years after making his ODI debut against New Zealand in international cricket, Gill made his T20I debut. The Punjabi hitter is now the 100th Indian to play for India in T20 international matches. In 2006, India faced South Africa in their first-ever T20I match, which they won in Johannesburg. Shubman Gill won the under-19 World Cup with India in 2018. Since then, he has made a lot of strides forward. The opener has played in Tests and ODI cricket for India, scoring 736 (average 32) and 687 (average 57) respectively in those formats. The youngster scored his first Test century last month against Bangladesh. He also has an ODI hundred to his name. Watch the video for more information…
Written By: Piyush Kumar
