Shweta Tiwari Birthday: Glamorous TV actress Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction. The actress is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. She was born on October 4, 1980. With her character as Prerna in the most famous daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ke, Shweta became a household name for everyone and won millions of hearts with her charm and acting. Apart from Kasauti Zindagi Ke, the actress has appeared in a number of other television series, including Parvarrish, Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has also won reality shows like Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Well, Shweta indeed is one of the most glamorous and prominent Actresses in the industry and no one can ever guess her age by looking at her fit and perfectly shaped body. On her birthday, let us take a look at some of her bold and sizzling look. Watch video.

