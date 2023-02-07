Sid-Kiara Wedding: No Phones Allowed Inside The Wedding Venue ! Watch Video
There's a big update coming amidst all the preparations. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have announced a ‘no phone policy’ for the guests, and the hotel staff have been informed about the same.
Sid-Kiara Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie knots today in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh fort. The wedding preparations are going on in full swing. All the guests have already arrived at the wedding venue. Now, there’s a big update coming amidst all the preparations. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have announced a ‘no phone policy’ for the guests, and the hotel staff have been informed about the same. Reportedly, The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media. Watch video for more.
Also Read:
- Kangna Ranaut Gets Trolled For Her Walk, Hema Malini Gives Ethnic Vibes In Suit | Watch Video
- Sid-Kiara Wedding: Tinsel Town's New Couple's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless, Watch Video
- Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: After Haldi Video Gets Leaked, Security Guards Cover Phones of Guests
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.