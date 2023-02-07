Home

Video Gallery

Sid-Kiara Wedding: No Phones Allowed Inside The Wedding Venue ! Watch Video

Sid-Kiara Wedding: No Phones Allowed Inside The Wedding Venue ! Watch Video

There's a big update coming amidst all the preparations. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have announced a ‘no phone policy’ for the guests, and the hotel staff have been informed about the same.

Sid-Kiara Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie knots today in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh fort. The wedding preparations are going on in full swing. All the guests have already arrived at the wedding venue. Now, there’s a big update coming amidst all the preparations. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have announced a ‘no phone policy’ for the guests, and the hotel staff have been informed about the same. Reportedly, The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media. Watch video for more.