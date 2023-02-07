Home

Video Gallery

Sid-Kiara Wedding: Tinsel Town’s New Couple’s Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless, Watch Video

Sid-Kiara Wedding: Tinsel Town’s New Couple’s Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless, Watch Video

While Sidharth and Kiara are set to take wedding vows with each other today, let's take a look at the couples combined net worth.

Sid-Kiara Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie knots today in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh fort. The wedding preparations are going on in full swing. While Sidharth and Kiara are set to take wedding vows with each other, let’s take a look at the couples combined net worth. Watch video.