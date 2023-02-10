Home

Video Gallery

Sid-Kiara’s Wedding Video: New Bride Dances Her Way To Mandap, Couples Adorable Kiss After Varmala Ceremony Is Too Cute To Handle

Sid-Kiara’s Wedding Video: Bollywood’s adorable Jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on 7th of February. The couple shared the pictures on Feb 7, shortly after getting married and the fans are going crazy looking at pictures. Now, the couple have shared their wedding video, and well, it screams love. In the video, Kiara Advani can be seen dancing as she makes her way to Mandap. Their chemistry is electrifying. After exchanging the varmala, they also kissed that made the fans gush over the lovely couple. Watch the video here.