Siddaramaiah, Congress Veteran, Appointed As Karnataka’s New Chief Minister | Watch Video

In a noticeable turn of events, veteran politician Siddaramaiah has been declared as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. This comes as a significant development as the suspense over the next Karnataka Chief Minister continued ever since the election results gave Congress a clean sweep on May 13. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were both in Delhi to meet the party’s top brass. The announcement comes after the Cong Top Brass, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge went into a huddle to decide Karnataka’s new face.