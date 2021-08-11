Celebrities Spotted, Mumbai: We have come once again with an update on where your favorite celebrities were recently spotted.We know how excited you are to get a glimpse of celebrities, from Siddharth Kiara, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, and Rakul Preet Singh. we have brought a list of Bollywood stars that you will be happy to see. Watch the full video to know when and where your favorite actors were spotted.Also Read - Watch Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Snapped At Maddock Films Office in Khar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani Exclusive Video