Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Thank God Actor Turs 38, Take a Look Into His Dating History – Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Take a look at his dating history in the video.

Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Fans are sending love and birthday wishes to the actor all over social media. Sidharth made his Bollywood Debut from the 2012 film student of the year along with alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Since the. The actor has worked in several films and has made audience go crazy with his impeccable acting. Well apart from his great acting the actor is also known for his charm and looks. Millions of female fans go Gaga over the handsome hunk. Currently, he is dating actress Kiara Advani. But did you know that before Kiara actor has been in a relationship with other Bollywood actresses as well? On the occasion of his birthday let’s take a look at the dating history of Sidharth Malhotra.