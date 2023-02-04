Top Recommended Stories
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding | Kiara’s Stunning Bridal Look! | Sid-Kiara Wedding
Check out Kiara's stunning bridal look, a mix of traditional and modern elements. Her stunning look will take your breath away.
Sid-Kiara wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on 6th February in Jaisalmer. Check out Kiara’s stunning bridal look, a mix of traditional and modern elements. Intricate details and stunning embellishments make her a style icon for brides-to-be. Get ready to be amazed by her final bridal outfit. Take a look at her stunning bridal look.
Also Read:
- Kiara-Sid Marriage: Throwback To The Time When Kiara Advani Had This BIG Misconception About Sidharth Malhotra - Watch Video
- Deepika Padukone Diet: What Pathaan Actress Eats In a Day, What's Her Comfort Food? - Watch Video
- Karan Johar's Bash For Gen-Z: Janhvi Kapoor To Suhana Khan, Starkids Attend KJO's Bash | Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.