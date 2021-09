Sidharth Shukla, Big Boss 13 Winner Passes: Sidharth Shukla was born on 12 December 1980, he was just 40 years old. The news of Siddharth Shukla’s sudden death has shaken everyone. Sidharth Shukla, carved a niche for himself with serials Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, said goodbye to all of us on Tuesday. SidNaaz’s last video together, to his last Instagram photo, watch video to relive him.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Sudden Death Reminds Fans Of Pratyusha Banerjee, Surekha Sikri: 'End Of Balika Vadhu Era'