Sidhu Moosewala’s New Song ‘Mera Na’ Out, Garners 1 Million Views Within 10 Minutes Of Release | Watch Video
Sidhu Moosewala news song: Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala had made people crazy with his voice. Even though he is not in this world today, people still remember him because of his several hit numbers. Today i.e. on April 7, a new song of his has been released, titled ‘Mera Na’. This new song released by Sidhu Musewala i.e. ‘Mera Na’ has been loved by the masses. This is his third song released after his death. Even before this, two more of his songs have been released. Watch video.
