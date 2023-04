Home

Sikandar Raza’s maiden IPL fifty guides Punjab Kings to victory against Lucknow Super Giants

Sikandar Raza slammed his maiden IPL fifty after an impressive show by his side's bowling unit as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in a last-over finish in Lucknow.

