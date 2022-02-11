Simba Nagpal, who is all set to play the male lead in Naagin 6, spoke exclusively to India.com about his journey on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. When asked if he regrets doing Bigg Boss 15, Simba said ‘I don’t regret it. But aggression is valued more in the house. I don’t want to want to send a message to kids that it is okay to fight over food and petty things.”Also Read - #AirtelDown: Twitter Users Complain About Airtel 4G, Broadband & WiFi Outage, Post Hilarious Memes

Simba also spoke at length about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash and his fight with Umar Riaz. Watch the full video interview below: