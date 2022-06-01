It was the year 1999 and the song ‘Yaaron’ had just released and the voice behind the song struck a chord with us forever. KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath, continued to give us back-to-back chartbusters on love and friendship and made us fall in love with his voice every time. Last night 31st May, it was the end of an era, as the guru of romance of the Indian music industry KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away suddenly just after his performance in Kolkata and left us with goosebumps. He was just 53. There might be many talented singers on the block today, but KK’s contribution to Indian music will always remain with us forever. In this video we will take you to a ride from where KK started and his best melodies that capture love in all its forms.

