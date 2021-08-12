Laung Laachi, the first Indian song to hit 1 billion views on YouTube was sung by Mannat Noor. A singer who is a popular name in the Punjabi film Industry, has not only given her voice for many tracks in Punjabi films like Muklawa, Jind Jaan etc. but also in Bollywood films namely Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety and Indu Ki Jawani. Mannat Noor’s latest music video Mera Mahi is already out and in this interview, Mannat opens up about how she got into music industry?, What’s her favourite music? and also opens up about her future projects. Watch video to know what she says.