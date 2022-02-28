Mika Singh Swayamvar : Finding a soulmate on a reality show is not a new trend. The Swayamvar trend was initially started by actress Rakhi Sawant back in the year 2009 wherein she got engaged to NRI businessman Elesh Parujanwala. However, they soon parted their ways . After this a lot of celebrities like Rahul Mahajan, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Rajput and Shehnaaz Gill have tried finding their partners on national Tv and now we hear famous Bollywood singer Mika Singh is gearing up for his Swayamvar too. Reportedly, singer Mika Singh is all set to have a swayamvar on national Television to find his ideal partner, at an ag of 44. However, the singer will not be marrying but will go for an engagement and will take is relationship further after that. To know everything in detail, do watch our latest video.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review Video: Fire, Poetry and Experience - A Must Watch Masterpiece