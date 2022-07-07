Climate change and global warming are two big issues that the world is facing. Out of which, plastic pollution is one of the most persistent problems of today. The Indian government has banned single-use plastic items from July 1st, 2022. There are many items have been banned which were a part of the daily lifestyle. In this video we have shared some alternative products that can easily replace the single-use plastic products such as biodegradable cutlery, bamboo toothbrushes, copper bottles, cloth bags.