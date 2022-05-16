According to data from the Centre, more than 34 lakh tonnes of plastic waste were generated in 2019-20 and 30.59 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 in India. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that the single-use plastic (SUP) products will not be allowed in Delhi Secretariat from June 1, a month before the nationwide ban on SUP comes into force. So, with this move, alternatives items such as paper plates, cups, straws will be used in the Delhi Secretariat premises. In this video we are explaining what single use plastic is and why the ban of single use plastic is critical for the nation.