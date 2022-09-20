Sinus Home Remedies: Sinus infection happens when too much mucus accumulates in the sinuses. Sinuses are hollow spaces within the bones between eyes, behind cheekbones and forehead. Sinus infections happen when fluid builds up in the air-filled pockets in the face (sinuses). Common symptoms of sinus include Runny nose, Stuffy nose, facial pain, Headache, sore throat and cough. When a person has extreme sinus infection they must consult a doctor. However there are some home remedies that can be helpful too. In this video, we have mentioned a few easy and effective home remedies for sinus that will give you instant relief. Watch video.Also Read - Health Tips: Want To Reduce Your Belly And Hip Fat? Try These 5 Simple And Effective Exercises At Home | Watch Video