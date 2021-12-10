Benefits of Turmeric : Turmeric also known has Curcuma Longa is an Ayurvedic skincare remedy that people have been using since hundreds of years now. It contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components that provide glow to the skin. The bright yellow spice turmeric has got healing and medicinal properties which can cure wounds, reduce acne scars, prevent pimples and can make your skin look radiant. In short, turmeric is a blessing in disguise for people who suffer from various kind of skin problems. Watch this video here we have explained how beneficial is turmeric for skin and how you can apply it.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Include These 5 Natural Ingredients in Your Skincare Routine This Winter Season