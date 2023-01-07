Top Recommended Stories
Skincare Tips: Dry And Flaky Skin During Winters? Stop Doing These Skincare Mistakes Immediately- Watch Video
Avoid bathing in hot shower. It removes skin oil from the body. It also irritates skin. Checkout video to know what mistakes you should avoid while taking care of your skin.
Skincare Tips: Taking care of your skin is extremely important during winters as harsh cold weather can take a bad toll on our skin. However, while taking care of our skin we do certain mistakes that can make skin dry, itchy and flaky. In this video, we have listed down certain wrong skincare practices that you should immediately stop doing if you want a clear, beautiful and a smooth skin. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Winter Care Tips: How To Keep Yourself Warm And Healthy During Harsh Cold Weather - Watch Video
- Winter Skincare Tips: Add These Ayurvedic Ingredients In Your Winter Skincare Routine For Glowing And Youthful Skin - Watch Video
- Weight Loss Tips: Add These Nutritious Food Items In Your Winter Diet To Shred Off Those Extra Kilos - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.