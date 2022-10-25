Skincare Tips: Diwali is the festival when we binge eat foods, snacks junks and use make-up on our skin for longer hours. Not just this. we also burst crackers that emits pollution, which is not at all good for our skin. And which is why Diwali festivities can take a bad toll on our skin. Since, Diwali is now over, it’s the right time to take a break from everything and give your skin a good detox session. In this video, we have listed down 5 post Diwali skin care tips following which you can retain your glowing and radiant skin. Watch video.Also Read - Diwali 2022: This Diwali Serve Your Guests These Refreshing And Tasty Non-Alcoholic Drinks - Watch Video