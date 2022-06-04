Tips to get rid of neck wrinkles: A person’s real age can be identified by looking at their neck. Wrinkles around the neck begin to show as we age and can look weird and unappealing. But sometimes, due to premature ageing, wrinkles can appear even at an early age. The prime cause for this is smoking, drinking and not applying sunscreen. That’s why it is extremely important to take care of our neck as it may develop neck lines and wrinkles. In this video, we have listed some of the best and effective ways which can help reduce neck lines and wrinkles. Watch video.Also Read - Summer Foot Care: Best And Effective Tips To Get Pretty And Smooth Feet During Summer | Watch Video