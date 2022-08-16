Skin Benefits Of Apricot: The pinkish yellow, fleshy and delicious fruit apricot is loaded with several health benefits. It is not just a healthy addition to your diet but can also soothe your skin thereby curing several skin problems. Yes ,. You heard that right. Apricots are rich in vitamins and minerals. Not just the fruit but the seed also helps prevent any kind of skin inflammation. It’s loaded with antioxidants and protects the skin from a number of skin issues like sun damage and premature ageing. Applying apricots on skin can rejuvenate and make your skin look fresh and younger. In this video we have listed the top 5 benefits of apricots for skin. Watch video.Also Read - Makeup And Skincare: Shahnaz Husain Shares A Step-by-Step Guide For Correct Makeup Removal