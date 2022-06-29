Skin benefits of rice flour pack: Are you someone who is struggling with acne, pimples, dark spots and dark circles? If yes, then do not worry as we are here to take care of all your skin problems. In this video, we have discussed a special home remedy for a spotless and a bright skin. Instead of using all those chemical loaded beauty cosmetics, this time you can go for a rice flour pack. Yes, you heard that right. Rice flour face pack possesses multiple skin benefits. This natural remedy will not only prevent acne and pimples but will also brighten and lighten your skin. Watch video to know more such benefits of applying Rice flour pack on skin.Also Read - Want To Increase Height? These Food Items Can Help You Grow Taller - Watch Video