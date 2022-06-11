Skin benefits of applying milk on face: Milk is loaded with multiple health benefits. It is packed with essential nutrients like calcium, vitamins, magnesium, biotin, lactic acid and proteins which is vital for physical and mental health. However, very less people know that milk can give you surprising skin benefits as well. Milk has nourishing and moisturizing properties. It can not just cure pimples and acne but can also give you a radiant skin. In this video, we will tell you about the amazing skin benefits of milk and why you should include milk in your beauty routine.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Neck Lines And Wrinkles? Follow These Simple And Effective Tips - Watch Video