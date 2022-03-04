Skoda Slavia First Drive Review: The Skoda Slavia sedan got launched recently with the tallest, longest and widest wheel base. It is said to be a competitor to cars like Honda City and Hyundai Verna. It’s bold and aggressive look will definitely impress you. This compact design sedan comes with 2 turbo Petrol engine options – the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI. It is the second car from Skoda to be built on MQB IN platform. Watch this first drive review of Skoda Slavia to know what new it has to offer and will it carry forward the Skoda’s proud lineage of Sedans.Also Read - Skoda Slavia in Mind? We Have All The Important Details Here