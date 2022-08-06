What is sleep paralysis: Ever felt a heaviness on your chest while sleeping? A scary state wherein you feel that someone’s sitting on your chest? A feeling where you can see and hear things but cannot move at all? Sounds scary isn’t it? Well, this phenomenon is known as sleep paralysis. In medical terms sleep Paralysis is a temporary loss of muscle function while you’re sleeping. It’s symptoms include Paralysis in your limbs inability to speak, sense of suffocation, hallucinations and more. Watch this video to know about sleep paralysis in detail and how you cope with it.Also Read - Banana Health Benefits: Top 5 Reasons Why Should Consume Bananas Everyday - Watch Video