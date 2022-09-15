Top 5 Smart TVs under 15,000: This video explains about the top five smart TVs under of Rs 15000, which you can buy online in India. To know the price and features, watch full video.Also Read - Smartphone Safety Hacks: This Is How You Can Keep Your Smartphones Safe From Virus Attacks - Watch Video

1. Redmi Smart Tv 32: This Smart Tv is available at a price of Rs.13,499 only. It has HD resolution with all the connectivity options. The Tv has 20W of sound output with Dolby Audio support. This TV has 8GB of Storage.

2. OnePlus 32Y1: This Tv is available at a price of Rs.13,999 only. This TV has HD resolution with A refresh rate of 60Hz. This TV works on OnePlus’ own Oxygen Play UI and has access to Google Play Store and streaming services

3.AmazonBasics 32_inch Fire Tv: This Smart Tv is available at a price of Rs.14,999 only. This Tv Comes with Fire TV Os. This Tv comes with facilities of streaming services like Hotstar and Netflix. This Tv remote has also Alexa support

4. Samsung 32-Inch HD Ready UA32T4010ARXXL: This Smart Tv is available at a price of Rs.14,999/15,900 only. This TV has HD display with 60Hz refresh rate. This Tv has 20W sound output. The TV has 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port for your connectivity needs

5. TCL 32S6500S: This Smart Tv is available at a price of Rs.11,980 only. This Tv run on android os and google play store. The TV has 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB ports for your connectivity needs. It has a sound output of 20W. It also comes with a voice-enabled remote control for you to control the Google Assistant

written By: Amit Kumar