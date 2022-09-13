Smartphone Safety Hacks: The increase in the use of smartphone has also increased the rate of cybercrimes these days. Many a times malware and other viruses can can enter your iPhone or Android phone through a link or an app without even letting you know. These viruses on mobile devices target weak areas in your operating system resulting in data mining, financial gain, or network corruption. So, it is very important to keep a check on what you download and browse on internet because a little bit of carelessness can make you a victim of cyber crimes. In this video we have listed down a few tips and tricks that will help you protect your phone from virus. Watch this video for more.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Series Launched: Features, Specifications, Camera, Price in India Revealed | Watch Video