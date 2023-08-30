Home

Video Gallery

“Smile Please!” ISRO shares stunning pictures clicked by Chandrayaan-3’s rover

“Smile Please!” ISRO shares stunning pictures clicked by Chandrayaan-3’s rover

India’s lunar exploration continues after Vikram Lander made a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon. On August 30, ISRO shared stunning pictures of Vikram Lander on the Moon.

India’s lunar exploration continues after Vikram Lander made a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon. On August 30, ISRO shared stunning pictures of Vikram Lander on the Moon. These pictures were clicked by the Pragyan rover which is exploring the uncharted South Pole

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.