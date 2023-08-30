Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • “Smile Please!” ISRO shares stunning pictures clicked by Chandrayaan-3’s rover

“Smile Please!” ISRO shares stunning pictures clicked by Chandrayaan-3’s rover

India’s lunar exploration continues after Vikram Lander made a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon. On August 30, ISRO shared stunning pictures of Vikram Lander on the Moon.

Published: August 30, 2023 7:24 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

India’s lunar exploration continues after Vikram Lander made a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon. On August 30, ISRO shared stunning pictures of Vikram Lander on the Moon. These pictures were clicked by the Pragyan rover which is exploring the uncharted South Pole

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.