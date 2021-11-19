Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease Explained: Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease or CPOD is a group of progressive lung disease which is caused due to excessive cigarette smoking. CPOD makes it harder to breathe causing tightness in chest or having excessive sputum production .The symptoms include shortness of breath, recurrent cough, lack of energy, weight loss, frequent cold and flu. In this video, Dr. Puneet Khanna, head of respiratory medicine, Manipur hospital, who will explain what CPOD is, it’s prime causes, symptoms, treatment and why people should quit smoking. Watch video.Also Read - Zika Virus, a Threat to Pregnant Women: Symptoms, Preventive Measures Explained By Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Fortis Hospital