Smriti Irani Video:
Former actress Smriti Zubin Irani who is now the Minister of Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet of India recently got tagged in post on Instagram. Orhan also known as Orry who is a social activist and a common friend of celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor posted a picture with the minister. Orhan posted " Mera dilli wali girlfriend", to which the minister reacted "Horrid I look..take this pic off now". Watch full details in the video.