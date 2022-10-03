Nuts are great for boosting overall health. A fistful of nuts every day can promote good health in various ways. While we all consume nuts, we are unaware of the fact that soaked nuts are healthier than raw nuts. Yes, you read that right, in this video, we are going to tell you about the benefits of soaked nuts and why should we consume them with an empty stomach.

Written by- Ananya Also Read - World Heart Day 2022: Physical Exercise Can Reduce The Risk Of Heart Failure, Expert Speaks - Watch Video