Updated: December 4, 2019 8:38 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for Dabangg 3, says she would feel odd romancing a 22-year-old if she was 50, unlike her co-star Salman Khan, who will be seen romancing 21-year-old Saiee Manjrekar in the upcoming film. Watch here: https://mum-videostream.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/indiacom/2019/12DECEMBER/04/Sonakshi%20Sinha%20Interview%20INDIA%20S3.mp4

